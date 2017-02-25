Sacked Leicester manager says his ‘dream died’

February 25, 2017 BBC Sport The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Claudio Ranieri says his "dream died" when he was sacked as Leicester manager.

Claudio Ranieri says his “dream died” when he was sacked as Leicester manager nine months after winning the Premier League.

Ranieri, 65, guided the Foxes to the title despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign.

Leicester are one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left.

“After the euphoria of last season and being crowned champions, all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester. Sadly this was not to be,” Ranieri said.

“The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever. My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, everybody who was part of what we achieved, but mostly to the supporters.

“You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

“No-one can ever take away what we achieved together and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

“It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.” (BBC Sport)

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.