Russian London 2012 gold medallist stripped of title

London 2012 gold medallist Mariya Savinova has been stripped of her 800m title and banned until 2019 after being found guilty of doping.

She has had her results from July 2010 to August 2013 annulled but has 45 days to appeal against the decision.

The Russian beat South Africa’s Caster Semenya into second at the London Olympics and the 2011 Worlds in Daegu.

Savinova, 31, also beat Britain’s Jenny Meadows into bronze at the 2010 European Championships.

Both Semenya and Meadows could now have their medals upgraded.

Savinova has also lost her 800m silver from the 2013 Worlds and her four-year suspension will be backdated to 2015.

The case against Savinova was brought by the IAAF based upon her biological passport, which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has used to make its decision. (BBC Sport)