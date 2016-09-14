Russian hackers leak Simone Biles and Serena Williams files

September 14, 2016 bbc.com The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Athletes affected include tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and teenage gymnast Simone Biles (pictured).

Athletes affected include tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and teenage gymnast Simone Biles (pictured).

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has condemned Russian hackers for leaking confidential medical files of US Olympic athletes.

Athletes affected include tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and teenage gymnast Simone Biles.

A group calling itself “Fancy Bears” claimed responsibility for the hacking of a Wada database. Wada  said  in a  statement that  the  cyber-attacks  were  an  attempt  to  undermine  the  global  anti-doping system.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “out  of the  question” that the Kremlin or secret services were involved in the hacking, Russian news agencies reported.

The  hackers  accessed  records  detailing “Therapeutic  Use  Exemptions”  (TUEs),  which  allow  the  use  of banned substances due to athletes’ verified medical needs.

Russia’s  track  and  field  team  were  banned  from  the  Rio  Olympics  over  an  alleged  state-backed  doping programme.

“Let  it  be  known  that  these  criminal  acts  are  greatly  compromising  the  effort  by  the  global  anti-doping community to re-establish trust in Russia,” Wada director-general Olivier Niggli said.

Simone  Biles,  who  won  four  gold  medals  in  Rio,  had  obtained  the  necessary  permission  to  take prescription medicine on the Wada banned drugs list, USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“By virtue of the TUE, Biles has not broken any drug-testing regulations, including at the Olympic Games in Rio,” it said. “Simone and everyone at USA Gymnastics believe in the importance of a level playing field for all athletes.”

Fancy Bears said TUEs amount to “licences for doping”. US Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart called the hack “cowardly and despicable”. (bbc sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.