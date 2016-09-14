Russian hackers leak Simone Biles and Serena Williams files

New Story

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has condemned Russian hackers for leaking confidential medical files of US Olympic athletes.

Athletes affected include tennis players Venus and Serena Williams and teenage gymnast Simone Biles.

A group calling itself “Fancy Bears” claimed responsibility for the hacking of a Wada database. Wada said in a statement that the cyber-attacks were an attempt to undermine the global anti-doping system.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “out of the question” that the Kremlin or secret services were involved in the hacking, Russian news agencies reported.

The hackers accessed records detailing “Therapeutic Use Exemptions” (TUEs), which allow the use of banned substances due to athletes’ verified medical needs.

Russia’s track and field team were banned from the Rio Olympics over an alleged state-backed doping programme.

“Let it be known that these criminal acts are greatly compromising the effort by the global anti-doping community to re-establish trust in Russia,” Wada director-general Olivier Niggli said.

Simone Biles, who won four gold medals in Rio, had obtained the necessary permission to take prescription medicine on the Wada banned drugs list, USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“By virtue of the TUE, Biles has not broken any drug-testing regulations, including at the Olympic Games in Rio,” it said. “Simone and everyone at USA Gymnastics believe in the importance of a level playing field for all athletes.”

Fancy Bears said TUEs amount to “licences for doping”. US Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart called the hack “cowardly and despicable”. (bbc sport)