Ruffian remains missing

Jamaica – Up to press time, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was still unable to ascertain the whereabouts of dancehall singjay Ruffian. The entertainer has been missing since Saturday, September 3.

According to a post on the JCF’s Missing Persons List, Rufffian (whose given name is Sharon Peterkin) was last seen at her Greater Portmore home in St Catherine at about 11:00 am, last Saturday. She was wearing a pink blouse and blue tights.

“We are yet to receive any new developments on her whereabouts,” said the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) representative to Jamaica Observer queries yesterday.

The CCU is the JCF’s information arm.

The 47-year-old entertainer is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall. She has the name ‘Damone’ tattooed on her right arm.

Formerly known as Lady Shabba, Ruffian emerged on the reggae/dancehall scene in the 1990s. She has released songs including the Steelie & Cleevie-produced Stick To Yuh Man as well as the 2009 social commentary Save the Juvenile. She subsequently released a 16-track debut album entitled Save the Juvenile, which was a collaborative effort with reggae journeyman Max Romeo.