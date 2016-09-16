RRC INCREASE ABANDONED

New Story

Government has abandoned plans to increase the Revenue Recovery Charge (RRC) from 10 percent to 13 percent.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Minister Lennox Weston said Thursday, that plans to hike the tax has been shelved. He said the decision was made since the aftermath would hurt the economy.

“I am pleased to announce we are not doing it. Weston told OBSERVER media.

In January when Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the PIT would be abolished, he also said other measures would be taken to make up for the near 40 million dollars in lost revenue.

Twenty million of that was expected to come from the Revenue Recovery Charge with the difference being made up by other tax measures.

The minister of state said government has met its target without having to increase the tax which would be a tremendous burden.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)