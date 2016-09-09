Royal Antiguan condemned as gov’t moves to expand hotels

New Story

The Cabinet of Antigua & Barbuda has given an ultimatum to, Issa Nicholas, the owner of the dilapidated Grand Royal Antiguan Hotel, which forces him to “start reconstruction and refurbishment of the facilities” by October or face acquisition.

The decision was announced by Minister of Information Melford Nicholas who emphasised that the government’s patience was “running thin”.

“Certainly within the next four to six weeks … should there not be any evidence that there is going to be any movement to refurbish … that facility then the government would have to act in the national interest and move toward acquiring that property and to bring it on stream,” he said.

Since 2014, the government had been exploring options to have other groups buy into the Grand Royal Antiguan to revamp the property. However, Issa Nicholas assured that he would rehabilitate the hotel, and some minor works had been executed to date, including demolition of derelict structures on the property.

But Melford Nicholas said the Cabinet is dissatisfied with the pace of work.

“There were several written undertakings given to the government by the owner that they were going to move toward redevelopment; they were going to ship materials and they were going to start reconstructions.

“To date, that has not happened. If someone promises you and the timeline keeps being shifted you will start to believe it is not a genuine promise,” he said promising that if the deadline was not met, “The government will act and act decisively.”

According to the minister, the owner has “never cited hardships in terms of not being able to deliver” but has, in the government’s eye, “just not delivered time and again”.

