Rowe at the Ward

Jamaica -THE boards at the historic Ward Theatre in downtown Kingston come alive on January 6 with Ricky Rowe’s comedy 4 Bulla And A Patty.

Rowe, whose has worked in Jamaica and the United Kingdom, is aware of the monumental task that lies ahead to transform the derelict, 104-year-old theatre.

“I have been called a mad man, but I’m getting used to it now. But I am passionate about the Ward Theatre and it means a lot to me. This was the first stage I ever performed on as a member of the Area Youth Foundation, and the theatre served as a base for us back then when we performed Wole Soyinka’s

The Beatification of Area Boy,” he said.

“When I moved to London and started performing in theatres there I fully realised what was great about Ward Theatre… it is based on the same design and splendour. It has always been my dream to take one of my plays back home and mount it on the stage of Ward Theatre. But on one of my visits a few years ago, I realised that the theatre was being left to die. But I have never given up hope as I find it a perfect theatre space,” he added.

Rowe said he is in constant dialogue with Dr Jonathan Greenland and Vivian Crawford of the Ward Theatre Foundation as well as the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation through town clerk Robert Hill “to meet my opening night deadline”.

In order to open on January 6, Rowe must clean the theatre thoroughly — both the interior and exterior.

He explained that the theatre does not have adequate lighting so he is bringing in additional lights. There is no sound equipment at the ward and even though the building is acoustically sound, equipment has to be brought in. There are also considerations for parking and security, which Rowe has been working on.

In June 2015, a concert — dubbed Opera Meets Nyahbinghi — was held during Kingston On The Edge Urban Art Festival, with a view to restore the historic theatre. A number of Jamaica’s top classical artistes, including Jon Williams, Peter Ashbourne and Steven Woodham, shared the stage with Chilean mezzo-soprano Maria Cecilia Toledo and veteran reggae guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith with his Inna De Yard Allstars roots ensemble.

The Ward Theatre was built in 1912 and was a gift to the city of Kingston by Custos Colonel Charles James Ward. The theatre, which seats over 800 persons on three levels, is a landmark, but was officially closed in 2007 due to disrepair.

4 Bulla And A Patty is set in rural Jamaica and centres around the ‘village lawyer’ Maas John who runs the shop in the community. He has had a crush on Miss Joyce for 35 years but despises her children, especially her son, Romeo. Things reach a climax when his daughter from overseas visits and Romeo does what Romeo is known for. Maas John must draw on all his resources to prevent any coupling of his daughter and Romeo.

The cast is a mix of experienced and up-and-coming talent. Veterans Volier Johnson and Dorothy Cunningham along with Rodney Campbell lead the production, supported by Lakeisha Ellison, Tonian Johnson and Nardia Scott.