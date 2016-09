Rousseff’s supporters take to the streets to protest impeachment vote

New Story

Supporters of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff protested her impeachment Wednesday night by setting fires, damaging property and clashing with police in the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo.

Lawmakers voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.

Michel Temer, Rousseff’s former vice president who has been the interim president since her suspension in May, will serve out the remainder of her term. Temer, a leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, was sworn in as President on Wednesday afternoon.

Police lined the streets to curb the often violent demonstrations, which saw property vandalized and police vehicles damaged. Police fired tear gas at some supporters of the former leader in an attempt to quell the protests.

Police line the streets during a protest march of supporters of ex-President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo.

Temer, 75, inherits a tattered economy along with the keys to the presidential palace in Brasilia, the capital.