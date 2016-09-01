Rousseff’s supporters take to the streets to protest impeachment vote

New Story

Supporters of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff protested her impeachment Wednesday night by setting fires, damaging property and clashing with police in the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo.

Lawmakers voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.

Michel Temer, Rousseff’s former vice president who has been the interim president since her suspension in May, will serve out the remainder of her term. Temer, a leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, was sworn in as President on Wednesday afternoon.

Police lined the streets to curb the often violent demonstrations, which saw property vandalized and police vehicles damaged. Police fired tear gas at some supporters of the former leader in an attempt to quell the protests.

Police line the streets during a protest march of supporters of ex-President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo.

Temer, 75, inherits a tattered economy along with the keys to the presidential palace in Brasilia, the capital.

In an attempt to bring calm to the streets and reassure ordinary Brazilians, Temer said: “This is a moment of hope, to rebuild trust in Brazil. Uncertainty has come to an end. It’s time to unify the country.” The new President met with his Cabinet and promised to tackle unemployment. “I am not saying it is an easy task, since we have almost 12 million people unemployed in this country,” he said, according to a CNN translation. “It’s a scary number, and there is nothing less dignified than unemployment.” The heir to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2014, but a recession and a cross-party corruption scandal put an end to any political goodwill she might have earned, eventually leading to her ouster. A statement from a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had “taken note” of the impeachment process and Temer’s swearing-in. “The secretary-general extends his best wishes to President Temer as he begins his tenure,” the statement said. “He trusts that under President Temer’s leadership, Brazil and the United Nations will continue their traditional close partnership.”

