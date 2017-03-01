Romanians charged for money laundering

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Feb 28, CMC – Grenada police have charged three Romanian nationals with money laundering after an undisclosed amount of United States and other currencies were seized during a raid at their apartment on Tuesday

In a brief statement, the police said that Costel Viorel Gaina, 34, Cristian Cluforeanu, 26 and 42-year-old Gabriel Alexel Dutu, will appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to answer the charges of money laundering.

The statement said that a number of computers, communication devices and accessories were also seized during the execution of the search warrant the apartment and that investigations were continuing.