‘Rogue One’ dominating holiday box office, ‘Sing’ solid

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” remains powerful at the U.S. holiday box office with a dominant $15 million on Christmas Eve and projections of a $120 million-plus haul over the six-day Dec. 21-26 period.

Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing” easily led the rest of the pack on Christmas Eve with a solid $7.9 million, followed by Sony’s “Passengers” with $2.9 million, Fox’s “Assassin’s Creed” with $2.2 million and Fox’s “Why Him?” with $1.8 million.

Paramount launched Denzel Washington-Viola Davis’s “Fences” with $750,000 at 1,547 sites in Saturday night showings and plans to expand the drama to about 2,200 locations Sunday.