Rodney out of Cricket Association race

Former national cricketer, Leon Rodney, said he would not seek re-election as president of the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) when the body hosts general elections later this year.

Rodney, who has served for the past two years, made the revelation while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Wednesday adding that he will channel his energies back into coaching.

“You’ve got to do other things…when you are making these voluntary contributions it’s hard work and the most positive thing is that you may seem to be doing a good job. You’re not always going to get it right [but] once you’re passionate about anything and you put your best foot forward you’ll get maybe in the high 90s per cent; but you have to do something else and I am not sure that I am willing to continue the voluntary presidential stuff,” he said.

The elections, due since November of 2016, has been hampered by a series of cancellations after clubs failed to either turn out for scheduled meetings or did not bring their financial status up to date.

