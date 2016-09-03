Rock duo Hall & Oates get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

New Story

Los Angeles (AFP) – Top-selling rock duo Daryl Hall and John Oates, know for hits such as “Out of Touch” and “Maneater,” were honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

“It’s an honor to be part of the great sidewalk of fame,” Oates said during the ceremony attended by music executive Jerry Greenberg and Eurythmics guitarist Dave Stewart.

“LA has a really special place in my memories,” he added. “We recorded three albums out here in the mid-70s. And it’s always been a blast to come out here, and the entertainment business and the entertainment fans are the best.”

Hall and Oates formed their partnership in 1972 and then went on to record 21 albums that have sold more than 80 million copies.

The pair, who still perform together at concerts, were recognized as rock’s all-time best selling duo in 1987 by the Recording Industry Association of America, a distinction they still hold.