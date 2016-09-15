Robby Gordon’s father found dead in California home

New Story

The father of former NASCAR driver Robby Gordon died Wednesday in apparent murder-suicide in Orange, Calif., according to multiple news reports.

The bodies of Robert Gordon, 68, and his wife Sharon, 57, were found Wednesday afternoon in a home in the 1400 block of North Kennymead Street, CBS news in Los Angeles reported.

Robert Gordon was known to race fans as “Baja Bob.”

Police reported that they received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. Wednesday saying there were two bodies found in the home, according to the Orange County Register.

Local police told NBC that a weapon was recovered inside the house and said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on the deaths is urged to call the Orange Police Department at (714) 744-7444.

Robby Gordon made 396 NASCAR Premier Series starts over 19 seasons. He won three races and posted 16 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes. He also won two races in the old Champ Car Series and made 10 starts in the Indianapolis 500.

He is now an owner-driver in the Stadium Super Trucks Series.