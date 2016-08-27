Rio doctor apologises for the ‘Bakka’ no show

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda’s team doctor to the Rio Olympics, Dr Philmore Benjamin, has apologised to the nation following public complaints over the sudden “no-show” of sprinter Daniel Bailey for the 100 metres semifinal heats in Brazil.

According to Benjamin, the decision came just moments before the event, and officials were busy working “behind the scenes” to ensure that all the relevant documents were submitted in time.

“We could not report it right away because we had to go through the protocol to get him sort of removed from the list. During that period of time, and I guess it’s when the persons saw on the screen the DNS (Did Not Show). But they would not understand what was happening. But we were working behind the scenes to get him cleared to see if he would be able to run again in the relays, so the message came a bit late,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin, who saw to the immediate medical needs of Bailey and Miguel Francis who both suffered injuries at the Games, also sought to debunk widespread speculations that Bailey’s injury was not legit.

“After a hernia repair, you need at least three months to avoid any strenuous activity, and this is speaking about just an ordinary person and not just an athlete. So if Daniel Bailey had surgery 10 months ago, and he is going to run in the Olympics, then that is a very severe task. When we went [to Brazil] he told me he had the pain there and we had been nursing the pain but he’s an athlete,” the doctor said.