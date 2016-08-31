Rihanna & Drake Are Officially Done ‘Hiding’ Their Relationship!

New Story

Well, this was a long time coming!

According to ET Online, Rihanna and Drake are finally DONE hiding their relationship. In fact, these two are now officially dating!

Aw! Maybe this development was inspired by Drizzy’s adorable speech at the VMAs this past Sunday!

While we might never know why these two decided to upgrade their romance from on-and-off to full-time lovin’, it’s clear they couldn’t be happier with the decision!

A source close to the situation confided:

“They are fully dating. No one really knows how long they have been ‘official’ — they just decided to let it become a thing instead of hiding it from everyone. They’re happy.”

How sweet! It makes us wonder why these two decided to hide it in the first place…

The insider went on to confirm that RiRi and the rapper are “definitely a couple”.

Well, there ya have it! We guess the duo will only get more cozy and lovey dovey from here on out!

As for how the two will close out their romantic summer, the singer will join Drake on the rest of his Summer Sixteen tour. The couple just landed in Miami on Monday night.