Residents report bizarre ball of fire in the sky, earth shaking

Residents across the island are puzzled tonight, trying to figure out what exactly it is they saw shooting across the sky, which was followed by a loud explosion shortly after 8 pm.

Scores took to social media to share information about what they saw and felt, to include speculation that it was a meteoroid; others described seeing a ball of fire; while some said they saw nothing but felt the earth rumbling like there was an earthquake.

One witness shares with our newsroom what he saw.

Coolidge Police Station confirmed receiving reports and said its officers went out to investigate what exactly happened and where.

While, West Indies Oil Company has denied rumours that an explosion occurred at its plant.