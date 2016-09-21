Report places A&B’s youth unemployment rate at 50 per cent

The recently published United Nations Human Development Report for the Caribbean has found that the rate of unemployment is more severe among youth, with Antigua & Barbuda recording the highest percentage when compared to other countries in the Caribbean.

The report recorded general unemployment at under 20 per cent but placed unemployment rate among Antiguan and Barbudan youth at 50 per cent.

Following closely behind are Grenada and St Vincent & the Grenadines at 40 per cent.

The report depicted a detailed table which measured the level of general unemployment, unemployment among the youth aged 15-24, and population below the national poverty line.

It noted that there is strong evidence of increasing human vulnerability in the Caribbean and the poverty and unemployment rates, especially among youth, remain high with the exception of Belize, Guyana and St Kitts.

The document also indicated that combined public social protection and health expenditures, which contribute to resilience and adaptive capacity, lag for all Caribbean countries.

