Report calls for new generation of public policies to foster socio-economic growth

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 12, CMC – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Human Development Report (HDR) 2016 for the Caribbean was launched here on Monday with a warning to regional countries that they need to develop a new generation of public policies to increase gains made in the economic, social and environmental fronts.

The 227 page report titled “Multidimensional Progress: human resilience beyond income” also urged the regional countries to adopt the new policies while boosting climate and financial resilience and protecting people throughout their life cycles.

The Caribbean Human Development Report is a follow-up to the Regional Human Development report for Latin America and the Caribbean that was launched in Panama in May this year.

Among the three authors of the report is the academic and former president of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Professor Compton Bourne, who told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) that the region cannot afford to pursue a model which places emphasis on investments and physical capital and ignores the need to build human resilience and human strength by reducing the poverty rates, improving housing and improving access to education among other indicators.

“There is a new paradigm that is explicit in the report in which we talk about growth enablers and we have people there as a fundamental motivator,” he told CMC.

Bourne said that while the recommendations contained in the report cannot be made mandatory “but there are ideas that should be implemented as quickly as possible and there are various elements in the report that are susceptible to fast track implementation, others will take a little more time.

“Because one of the problems of public policy in the Caribbean is that the data is often so poor that it does not facilitate the degree of fine tuning of policies that are required and a lot of resources are wasted because of that.

“I think you will find all the governments in the region attempt to provide social protection but a lot of the funds going into social protection is wasted because it goes to the wrong people,” Bourne told CMC.

UNDP Administrator Janet Clarke, the former New Zealand prime minister, told the launch that the inspiration for the report comes from the desire of Caribbean leaders to have metrics for assessing development which better reflect the unique vulnerabilities and challenges faced by middle-income Small Island Developing States.

“Central to this report is the concept of multidimensional progress which enlarges the idea of human development to include other important determinants of well-being. These include access to assets, social protection and care systems, and decent work – all highly relevant to the Caribbean,” she said, adding that the report also makes it clear that multidimensional progress cannot be made at the expense of people’s rights or of environmental sustainability.

The report emphasizes that economic growth and multidimensional progress can be mutually reinforcing. “Growth provides the resources which can be channelled to investments in areas critical to multidimensional progress, such as building inclusive labour markets and social protection and care systems. These investments, in turn, help build people’s resilience to shocks and the foundation for future growth,” Clarke told the audience that included Barbados Foreign Minister Maxine McClean, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Irwin La Rocque and Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules.

The UNDP Administrator said that the report also underlines the importance of building resilience to shocks, not least with respect to preventing people from sliding back into poverty.

“Education and employment help people move out of poverty, but good policies and investments are needed to keep them above the poverty line. These can include social protection systems operating throughout the life cycle; expansion of systems of care for children, older people, and people with disabilities; expanding access to physical and financial assets; and continual improvements in people’s skills to improve work prospects, including for women and youth.”

The report examines human development gains in the Caribbean to date, and discusses how the region’s structural and external challenges, such as high debt, low growth, a volatile global economy, and frequent natural disasters, combine to put these gains at risk.

Clarke said this is an especially important perspective for the Caribbean right now.

“The region is showing signs of recovery from the global financial crisis. After a decade of low growth, however, it will be important for Caribbean countries to implement policies which protect development gains, especially for women, disabled persons, youth, and children.

“Adequate investments need to be made in areas like social protection, employment generation, and building climate resilient infrastructure.”

This Caribbean Human Development Report also aims to contribute to policy debates in the region at this early stage of implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for a new generation of public policies which will build resilience and integrate the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of policy, including on peace and justice.

Clarke said that following the holistic and multidimensional approach which this HDR proposes can support countries in the Caribbean to implement the SDGs, end poverty in all its forms, and leave no one behind.

The report also highlights the fact that Caribbean countries‘high debt hinders the ability to access finance for sustainable development, limiting the region’s ability to achieve the SDGs.

Caribbean countries have long advocated a need for a paradigm shift in development financing and the report demonstrates how, for the most part, regional countries are ineligible for concessional finance due to their status as middle-income countries.

With average national per capita income levels above the international financial eligibility benchmark, the report makes a case for a review of eligibility criteria to access concessional financing. It also underscores the extreme economic and environmental vulnerabilities in Caribbean countries that – like other Small Island Developing States (SIDS) – make the region’s countries special cases for development.

The report focuses on several groups and their “vulnerabilities”, which accumulate over a life cycle hindering people’s capacity to fulfil their potential and also to leave poverty behind, the report stresses.

Women are disadvantaged in the labour market, with lower level and lower paying jobs than men in the Caribbean, according to the report.

Although women head nearly half of the Caribbean households, the participation of women in senior managerial jobs is still limited to less than one quarter of these jobs in all researched Caribbean countries, with the exceptions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados.

In the Caribbean, women are more affected by unemployment than men, although the gap is reducing over time, the report shows. Between 2000 and 2013, the labour force participation rate of women aged 15-64 increased by 2.2 per cent whilst that of men decreased by 2.5 per cent. However, gender differences are large with 59.3 per cent of women in labour force versus 78.7 per cent for men according to the report.