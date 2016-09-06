Rental rates remain constant in A&B

New Story

The cost of rented accommodation in Antigua & Barbuda has remained at a steady price over the past year and the statistics department will meet with tenants this month to determine if there has been a shift this time around.

Advisor to the statistics department, Petra Williams said, “This means that persons have not increased their rental rates over the years”.

But she said that because the information has not been updated since last year, the Statistics Division will be contacting renters during this month in order to revise its Consumer Price Index (CPI) assessment.

Officers will go back to the rental units where they conducted surveys last year to collect data on rates.

This, according to Williams, will allow the department to assess whether the average cost of rental homes is trending upwards or downwards.

“In various areas, the rental rates are X amount and over time we check to see if the prices have moved up or down. This is purely to look at how the pricing for rental accommodation impacts on the overall cost of living,” she said.

Meantime, the officer in charge of the CPI, Jerry Aska said the aim of the survey is also to ensure whether the occupants of last year’s survey are the same or if they have moved.

“Last year, we conducted a survey of 152 units across the island. We had some issues with it because people relocated and we are no longer in contact with them, hence the reason why we are going back on the field,” he said.

The index was not intended to address the quality of the homes, but rather the costing.

The survey will commence next week and run until the end of September.