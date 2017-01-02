Reminder To Take Natural Disaster Preparedness Seriously

Director of Met Services, Keithley Meade is reminding residents to take heed of natural disaster preparedness warnings in 2017.

Residents have often complained about the Met Office’s ability to provide correct information on upcoming weather systems.

But Meade says because the science is not one hundred per cent, doesn’t mean that that residents should ignore these warnings.

Director of NODS, Philmore Mullin says it also cost the organisation about thirty to fifty thousand dollars just to get prepared for the possibility of a natural disaster.

They have however found ways around those costs throughout the years.

 
