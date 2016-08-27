Remembering Erika

This date, August 27, is forever etched in the minds and hearts of the people of Dominica, who on this day felt the wrath of Tropical Storm Erika which left death and destruction in its path.

The storm as we may recall was projected to pass close to Antigua & Barbuda in the wee hours of the morning. The prognosis was that this country would have received significant rainfall and strong winds.

Residents battened down and waited for Erika. Nothing happened. Instead, our neighbour, Dominica, was not so lucky as the storm shifted its trajectory and landed on the steps of unprepared Dominicans.

By the time the storm winds subsided after six hours, there were 31 people dead, 500 homes destroyed in the southeast part of the island and one billion dollars in damage to the infrastructure.

One year later, Dominica is still on the path to recovery, as, according to the prime minister, the storm set the country back 20 years.

Dominicans of a certain age will remember Hurricane David, in 1974, which wreaked havoc with infrastructure, but which had far fewer fatalities.

On the eve of the anniversary, the prime minister of the country has asked his countrymen to pause and remember those who lost their lives.

“As a nation, it is important that we remember those who perished and those who are still suffering, physically and emotionally, from the passage of Erika. Infrastructural damage can be repaired and, indeed, our surroundings can and will be made better than before. But the emotional impact of Tropical Storm Erika shall forever be with us. Those who died have left a void that can never be filled. I believe it is incumbent upon us to intercede unceasingly on their behalf, and to celebrate their lives.”

According to the prime minister, his administration will place greater emphasis on environmental issues, as well as structural and engineering designs.

Old people have a saying, when your neighbour’s house is on fire, wet yours. And, the Jews have as their motto, “Lest we forget.”

So, as we commiserate with our neighbours, and whisper a prayer this weekend for those who lost their lives, we ponder on how fortunate we are to have escaped relatively unscathed last hurricane season.

This hurricane season is predicted to be near to normal, but more active than last year’s. There have been six named storms, to date, but no major tropical cyclones.

What is instructive is that in the wake of Erika, last year, governments in the region were once again forced to look at many of the practices we engage in that are deleterious to the environment.

Here in this country, almost on a daily basis voices are raised lamenting the indiscriminate dumping of garbage in the waterways. The pleadings appear to be falling on deaf ears, as more and more dump heaps are discovered in ecologically sensitive areas.

It appears not to have sunk in that there is a strong correlation between how we treat the environment, and the damage it will sustain during a storm.

Much of the damage to infrastructure during a storm is caused by floodwaters. If the drains are blocked by debris, there is no place for the water to go except in homes and business and highways; it’s that simple.

So, even as we reflect on the damage to Dominica caused by Tropical Storm Erika one year ago today, we can’t help but remind ourselves that the hurricane season is only half-way over and that the months of September and October are traditionally the ones to watch.

