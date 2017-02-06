Regional polygraphists advance their training

New Story

Twenty-one polygraphists from the region are being encouraged to use their recently enhanced skills to better stamp out corruption in the Regional Security System (RSS) armed forces.

In delivering the feature address at the RSS Polygraph Examiners Continuation Training on Friday, the Director of the Organisation of Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft, told the graduates they play a critical role in fighting organised crime.

“In a world filled with lies and deception, it is sometimes difficult to tell if a person is lying or telling the truth and sometimes it is not as straightforward as that and this is where your training comes in. As examiners, you must also be proficient in your interviewing techniques as questions posed incorrectly can have different answers or effects that simulate guilty,” Croft said.

Lieutenant Colonel Croft also pointed to recent incidents were members of the armed forces were fingered for breaking the law and their misconduct, abuse of authority, excessive force, extortion and immoral behaviours have sought to undermine the public’s perception of the security in law enforcement.

“Add that with the high murmuring within society of the perceived high levels of corruption among public official result in the public’s opinion that there exists very little, or no trustworthy public service,” Croft said.

