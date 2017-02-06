Regional polygraphists advance their training

February 6, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The region’s trained polygraphists have sharpened their skills and techniques as 21 members of the Regional Security System armed forces successfully completed advanced training. (Photo by Tameika Malone)

Twenty-one polygraphists from the region are being encouraged to use their recently enhanced skills to better stamp out corruption in the Regional Security System (RSS) armed forces.

In delivering the feature address at the RSS Polygraph Examiners Continuation Training on Friday, the Director of the Organisation of Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft, told the graduates they play a critical role in fighting organised crime.

“In a world filled with lies and deception, it is sometimes difficult to tell if a person is lying or telling the truth and sometimes it is not as straightforward as that and this is where your training comes in. As examiners, you must also be proficient in your interviewing techniques as questions posed incorrectly can have different answers or effects that simulate guilty,” Croft said.

Lieutenant Colonel Croft also pointed to recent incidents were members of the armed forces were fingered for breaking the law and their misconduct, abuse of authority, excessive force, extortion and immoral behaviours have sought to undermine the public’s perception of the security in law enforcement.

“Add that with the high murmuring within society of the perceived high levels of corruption among public official result in the public’s opinion that there exists very little, or no trustworthy public service,” Croft said.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.