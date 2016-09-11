Reggae Boy Donaldson makes amends for penalty miss

New Story

LONDON, Sep 10, CMC – Jamaica international Clayton Donaldson missed a first-half penalty but made amends with a successful second half effort, as Birmingham City edged Fulham 1-0 in the English Championship on Saturday.

Forward Donaldson, who played 16 minutes in the Reggae Boyz’ 2-0 defeat to Haiti in their final World Cup qualifying game last Tuesday in Kingston, was on target on 49thminutes to help lift Birmingham to fourth in the standings.

They have 11 points from six outings and are five adrift of top-placed Huddersfield.

Donaldson’s strike was his third in two games following his double against Norwich a fortnight ago.

He had a golden opportunity to put Birmingham ahead away at Craven Cottage when Michael Madl – eventually sent off for a second yellow – hauled Che Adams to the ground in the 26th minute.

But he watched in disappointment as his right-footed shot to the left was saved by goalkeeper David Button.

The scores were locked nil-all at half-time but Donaldson broke the stalemate four minutes into the second half. Floyd Ayite brought down Adams and this time Donaldson made no mistake from the spot to put the visitors ahead for good.

Donaldson, 32, is in his third season at the West Midlands club and has scored 29 goals from 87 appearances.