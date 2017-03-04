Real Madrid midfielder banned for two matches after red card

New Story

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has been banned for two games as punishment for the red card he was shown during Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Las Palmas.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was sent off for pushing midfielder Jonathan Viera early in the second half of the league match.

The Wales international will miss La Liga games at Eibar, on Saturday, and at home to Real Betis (12 March).

Real, who are second in the table, are yet to announce if they will appeal.

Bale has scored twice since returning in February from a three-month injury lay-off.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Real’s league match at Eibar on Saturday with an unspecified injury.