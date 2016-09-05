Raynuka makes it home

New Story

Trinidad – THE woman who went to study in India, but met harsh conditions she could not cope with, has returned to Trinidad, exhausted but grateful.

Raynuka Baldeo said her planned one year stay at a university in Agra to learn Hindu, which was sponsored by the Indian High Commission in Trinidad, was meant to be a chance to immerse herself in Indian culture.

Instead, it became a nightmare which only ended when Baldeo made a public appeal for help in secure her passage out of the school to the airport for the two day trip back. She returned on Sunday.

Baldeo, 25, spoke with the Express from her family’s on Monday.

She said she had no choice but to opt out of the university, since the living conditions were atrocious and the pupils there were faced with poor living conditions, poor sanitation and the poor quality of food.

She said several pupils had fallen ill from the food and that school officials were not giving the situation the necessary attention.

Baldeo, of Charlieville said: “ I am happy to be home back with my family and safe I am a bit exhausted but I am seeking medical attention. I went to India to pursue studies in the Hindi language. It is one of my passions. I am a student of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute which is run by the Indian High Commission so that’s how I got the opportunity to apply for the scholarship and it was granted. I applied in January I got approval in May. It was open to anyone, they awarded two scholarships and I got one of them. I am passionate about Indian culture, and the Hindi language”.

Asked why she chose to go to India instead of staying here to study the language, she said: “Over here you only learn Hindi up to year three and you can’t go beyond that. So going to an Institute that was for Hindi based in Agra was an opportunity for me as it will take you to the highest level of Hindi”.

Her father, Premchand Baldeo said he was happy to have her back home.

Baldeo said she will meet with officials from the High Commission of India soon.