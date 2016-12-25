Rawlins’ England U-19 selection hailed

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec 24, CMC – National coach Clay Smith said the selection of Bermuda-born all-rounder Delray Rawlins in a squad of 15 for the England Under-19 Tour of India early next year was an “amazing accomplishment”.

Rawlins, an orthodox left-arm slow bowler, who also bats left-handed, has been in impressive form for the England Young Lions in Dubai.

Rawlins is on the books of county side Sussex and qualifies for England on residency, although he did represent Bermuda at the ICC World Cricket League Division 4 Tournament last October in Los Angeles.

“I’m extremely proud of him, as his talent, passion and love of the game has helped him progress quickly,” said Smith.

“I think the opportunity at Bede’s (where Rawlins finished his schooling in the United Kingdom) paved the way for him to be recognised as he performed admirably, thus getting the attention of first Sussex and now England.

“Who knows what the future will hold for him? As an England fan myself, I would love to see him go all the way and play alongside Joe Root and crew. Nothing is impossible and he just has to believe and keep working hard.”

Bermuda Cricket Board president Lloyd Fray said he was also thrilled about Rawlins’ latest accomplishment.

“I’m very pleased to see that Delray continues to show that he is a genuine international-class all-rounder at the Under-19 level,” he said.

“His performances with bat and ball in Dubai are testament to his continuing development at the highest levels and we look forward to his further progress.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the coaches, support staff and his family who have supported him chasing his cricketing ambitions since the age of eight years old.”

Rawlins turned down the opportunity to represent the ICC Americas in the WICB Regional Super50 Tournament, starting next month in Antigua and Barbados, to commit to training with the Young Lions.

He was named along with Bermuda teammate Kamau Leverock in the Americas squad for the WICB tournament.

Yorkshire fast bowler Matthew Fisher will captain the England Under-19s in five Youth One-day International in January and February, to be followed by two Youth “Tests” when Middlesex’s Max Holden will take charge.