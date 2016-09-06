RAIN SHUTS DOWN A&B

New Story

The public school system in Antigua & Barbuda was only one of many sectors that was forced to abandon regular operations yesterday after moisture and instability associated with a vigorous tropical wave dumped some much needed showers on the country.

On the 21st anniversary of the devastation caused by Hurricane Luis, the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services issued a flash flood warning after continued rainfall overwhelmed drains, flooded business and residential properties, spilled onto roadways and impeded the flow of traffic as motorists cautiously negotiated what appeared to be murky ponds.

Acting Deputy Director of the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services Dale Destin said that while it was still too early to make a definite determination, based on the readings received from the 20 sites around the country, yesterday would be recorded as the country’s wettest day in three years.

“It is a good day in that regard [rain],” Destin said. “I expect a number of catchments from Antigua Public Utilities [APUA] would have collected water. The rain fell in a short period and that is what the catchments need for the runoff to be collected.”

The acting deputy director said that at 3 am yesterday, the reading from Orange Valley was 7.3 inches, while, up to 4 pm, the amount of rain that fell in Swetes Village stood at just over 4 inches, and about 5.64 inches in Bethesda.

“It is still yet to be properly assessed, but I think it has been the best day since the drought,” Destin added.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Antigua & Barbuda until 8 pm last night, according to the Met Office, and the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) urged residents to remain indoors, avoid sightseeing and take the necessary precautions to be safe.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)