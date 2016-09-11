Raees, Akmal to face Windies in T20 series

New Story

LAHORE, Pakistan, Sep 10, CMC – National selectors have called up uncapped pacer Rumman Raees and recalled the experienced Umar Akmal for the three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies later this month.

The 15-man squad will be led by Sarfaraz Ahmed and comprises the bulk of the players who beat England in a one-off Twenty20 International in Manchester last Wednesday.

Raees, 24, is a left-arm pacer who has picked up 53 wickets at 25.39 in 50 T20 games. He was called up for the Twenty20 World Cup in India earlier this year but was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Akmal, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup but was left out of the recent tour of England because of disciplinary concerns.

However, he pressed a case for his recall by scoring heavily in the domestic Twenty20 Cup where he gathered 304 runs including an unbeaten hundred against Rawalpindi last Monday along with three other half-centuries.

The 26-year-old Akmal has played over 200 T20s and scored 4629 runs, and has featured in 79 T20Is and garnered 1689 runs.

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the two opening games in Dubai on September 23 and 24, before playing the final fixture in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

The series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals from September 30 to October 5 and a three-Test series between October 13 and November 3.

Squads for the ODI and Test series have not been named.

SQUAD – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Umar Akmal, Rumman Raees, Saad Nasim.