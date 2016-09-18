Radford returns as Windies batting coach for Pakistan series

New Story

LONDON, Sep 17, CMC-The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has recruited the services of Former Middlesex and Sussex batsman Toby Radford as batting coach for its series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates

WICB CEO Michael Muirhead says Radford has been hired just for the series against Pakistan which involves three T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches from September 23.

The T20 players, who have already arrived in Dubai, start their tour with a warm-up game against Emirates Cricket Board XI at the ICC Academy on Tuesday.

“He has been contracted just for this series,” WICB CEO Michael Muirhead said in an interview with ESPNcriinfo.

“He knows the youngsters well and had done well especially with them. We’ll engage as and when we need him.”

Radford worked as assistant coach under former head coach Ottis Gibson when West Indies first won the World T20 in 2012.

Radford will work alongside Henderson Springer, who has been appointed caretaker coach after the controversial dismissal of Phil Simmons on Tuesday.