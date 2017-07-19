Race track lands drama fuels horse racing

New Story

The President of the Antigua Turf Club (ATC), Neil Cochrane said the legal feud between the body and a local businessman is actually helping horse racing.

Cochrane said the longstanding legal battle between the ATC and Carlton “Tyre Master” Lewis over the ownership of the Cassada Garden’s Race Track has “heightened” public interest in track events.

Lewis sought to give his side of the story last week during a Good Morning JoJo interview on OBSERVER Radio.

Cochrane said, “When you have that level of soap opera unfolding on the radio, it only brings an attraction to the races itself.”

He said the legal team for both parties are expected to make their final submissions to the court on Thursday.

“There after it’s in the hands of the judge to make the final decision and that will happen at the end of the Assizes,” he added.

Cochrane was speaking ahead of the ATC’s July 30 race day. The Carnival race comes early this year, in an effort to avoid clashes with carnival fetes.

Meanwhile, he said anticipation is building ahead of the event, which “will be full of bacchanal”.

He said people are in a “festive” mood because of the different events leading up to carnival.

The ATC president added that the organisers are hoping to have “a lovely turnout” and build on the success of their last race day, which was the biggest for the year.