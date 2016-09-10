Queen’s Counsel baffled by suit against Chief Magistrate

New Story

Former attorney general Justin Simon QC said he fails to understand why the Chief Magistrate was named as a defendant in the recent lawsuit filed by the Public Relations Officer of the United Progressive Party, Senator Damani Tabor.

Senator Tabor filed a constitutional motion suing the four people he alleged were responsible for his “persecution” over several months after he stated that $500,000 has gone missing from the Citizen by Investment Unit.

The defendants named in the suit are Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, and Commissioner or Police Wendel Robinson.

But Simon said he is confused as to why Chief Magistrate Walsh was even included in the suit.

“If you are filing a case, you don’t put your judicial officers against; it would have to be other individuals. Though I am not familiar with the matter that is the situation. It sounds a bit strange that a magistrate would be made a defendant in the matter and I am not too sure what is the cause of action – What are they complaining about, – is it the statement that was made?” the Queen’s Counsel told OBSERVER media.

Simon noted that should a judicial officer’s action come into doubt, the proper way to challenge it would be through judicial review.

Earlier, Tabor told OBSERVER media that the Chief Magistrate was included in the lawsuit because she reportedly signed the warrant to search his home.

But the former AG said that while he understood the possible rationale for the three other named defendants, it is not normal for a magistrate to be named as a defendant in such a suit, especially since the Chief Magistrate was performing her duties and relied on the person who requested the warrant to be truthful.

“If she signs a warrant, it would be based upon a statement which has been made under oath by the police officer. So if the police officer has misdirected or fabricated the story, then it can’t be the magistrate that you blame — it would have to be the police officer,” Simon added.