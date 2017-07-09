Queen Ivena prepared to go to court over calypso

July 9, 2017

A defiant Queen Ivena has told Prime Minister Gaston Browne to bring it on.

The Calypsonian was speaking with Observer Media on Sunday, the day after she put down a rousing performance of her controversial song “Nastiness” at the Calypso Monarch quarter-finals.

The prime minister has threatened to sue over the song and Queen Ivena had said she would change the offending lyrics on the advice of her lawyer,

But she tells Observer media that she has decided to stick with the original lyrics because she will not be bullied by the prime minister or anyone in authority.

Queen Ivena says the prime minister is thin-skinned and has told him that she is willing to let the Court decide if her song is defamatory.

She wants residents to be patriots and stand up against wrong-doing.




While no lawsuit has been filed against her, the prime minister is taking action against Observer Media Group and Opposition senator, Damani Tabor.

The suits are in connection with slanderous statements that Tabor made about the PM on Observer Radio in January.
