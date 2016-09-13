QC offers alternative to Statutory Corporations Bill

New Story

Former Attorney General Justin Simon QC is offering an alternative to the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill now awaiting Senate approval.

In a letter, Simon called for chairmen of statutory corporations boards to be made to account before the House of Representatives.

Government ministers would be solely responsible for appointing members of the various statutory boards.

Simon said instead, the government should introduce a statutory provisions Bill which makes the chairman and the appointed auditor of each statutory corporation appear before the House of Representatives to be questioned on their official reports and audited accounts.

He added that those audits and reports are currently presented to the responsible minister annually, and simply tabled in the House with no debate whatsoever.

“That measure would certainly improve transparency, and accountability in respect of Board members in the discharge of their duties and functions to the general public. It would also ensure that persons who accept appointments to the various Boards will do so in the knowledge that they will be coming under parliamentary questioning and public scrutiny in respect of their performance,” Simon said.

He added that persons whose only qualification is “political alignment” would now have to either turn down the offer of such appointments, or get “with it”, to ensure administrative efficiency in public administration.

“I find it astounding that a government…finds it necessary to now pass a law making it mandatory for Cabinet to approve the appointments of “fit and proper persons”, and then to approve their termination “if it is in the best interest of public administration,” on what basis?” Simon said.