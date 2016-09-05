Public advised against using broad brush to paint ABDF members

New Story

A top official in the Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) is of the belief that the break-in which occurred at Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s residence should not affect the way in which the public views the organisation.

Major Alando Michael, who is responsible for administration, has advised the public against jumping to conclusions with respect to the case against the alleged perpetrator.

“We are jumping to conclusions before we have gone to trial and I think members of the public are doing so. I think that it’s best to wait and see first before jumping to conclusions. It should not affect the public’s opinion of the force,” Major Michael said in an OBSERVER media interview.

He said that like any other organisation, there are members of the ABDF who do not follow the rules and the organisation is not responsible for that kind of behaviour.

“The force is like any other organisation in society,” Major Michael said. “We might have errors, but there are times where you might find persons who do not uphold the standards of any organisation, but it does not mean that the organisation is at fault.”

He once again reminded the public that they should wait until the trial is finished to cast any sort of judgement on the force.

“However, I would like to reiterate that it would mean that we would have already tried the case and put guilt on the Defence Force if persons are so inclined to believe that of the force. I think they should wait and even then, it does not affect the general membership of the force, if it was proven to be so, but we should not really make that pronouncement.

“We are a professional organisation, we maintain our professionalism and we stand by our motto, ‘Paratus Ad Serviendum’; ‘Ready to Serve’.”

The ABDF is hosting a week of activities which began on Saturday with a warrior challenge and the Force Family Day. It was followed by the 35th Anniversary Church Service at St Peter’s Anglican Church and will continue until Thursday, with the Sports Finals on the Camp Blizzard Football Field at 9 am.

Major Michael has invited the general public to come out to witness the various activities that will be taking place during the anniversary week of activities.