Proposed two-tier Test structure scrapped

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — A proposal to split Test cricket into a two-tier structure was withdrawn on Wednesday during a meeting of the chief executives’ committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to reports from Dubai where the meeting took place, there was no vote but a consensus to remove the proposal, despite six Full Members supporting the idea.

Dave Cameron’s West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), reports suggest, joined boards of Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan in backing the proposal for a two-tier structure for Test cricket, opposed by India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

“There was a significant compromise and it was subsequently decided to withdraw the two-tier proposal,” a chief executive who attended the meeting told ESPNcricinfo.

According to the proposal, the two-tier system would involve seven teams in the top tier and five in the bottom, with promotion and relegation based on performance.

Afghanistan and Ireland, as the leading associate teams, would join the three lowest-ranked Test playing nations in the bottom tier, with other associates having a chance at promotion based on performance.

“Whilst we await full details of the outcomes of the meetings at the ICC, and the reasons for various proposals not being taken forward, it would be disappointing if the concept of Test leagues or other similar workable structures were shelved so early in this process,” said Tony Irish, executive chairman of the players’ global body FICA.

“We look forward to confirmation of plans regarding the future of all three international formats, and continue to urge the ICC to explore all options in relation to a new structure for international cricket.”

The two-day CEC meeting in Dubai was specially convened for member boards’ representatives to discuss international cricket structures in all three formats.