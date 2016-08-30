Promotor seeking millions in compensation from Dominica government

New Story

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug 30, CMC – Attorney Cabral Douglas is seeking three million US dollars from the Dominica government following the cancellation of a show that would have featured Jamaican artiste Tommy lee in 2014.

The concert, organized by Douglas, was cancelled as Tommy Lee and three members of his management team were detained and arrested by police on arrival at Douglas-Charles Airport and subsequently deported.

The Ministry of National Security issued a statement then indicating that Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russel, was a denied entry in the interest of public safety.

“I have taken the step to officially file legal proceedings against the Commonwealth of Dominica in my capacity as a Dominican at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), under the provision of the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, Article 2:20,” Douglas said in a statement.

The Roosevelt Skerrit government had earlier expressed interest in settling the matter in May 2015 but according to Douglas this offer was later rescinded after he submitted proof of the claims as per the negotiation process.

In a letter dated 18 May 2016 from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Douglas was informed that “the government (of Dominica) does not accept any liability or responsibility these claims”.

According to the court documents, Douglas is seeking just over three million US dollars in pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages as several artistes were unable to honour their performance contract due to the “illegal behaviour of the government of Dominica”.

“I have launched a proceeding on my own behalf, in my own name and it is now for the other plaintiff aka Tommy Lee and others as well as the government of Jamaica to make a decision as to whether or not they will join as party to the proceeding” as was done in the case of (Jamaican) Shanique Myrie, who successfully sued the Barbados government after she was denied entry into the country in 2013.

Douglas said that the claim was filed and served on the Attorney General’s Chambers which, acknowledged receipt on Thursday 25 August 2016.

Douglas said that his dispute is not only a violation of the free movement ability of CARICOM nationals under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, but also a constitutional issue for the CCJ to determine.