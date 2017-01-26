Programme to encourage young women in politics launches

President of the Senate Alincia Willims- Grant, Gender Affairs Minister Samantha Marshall, Senator with responsibility for the youth Shenella Govia along with several secondary school students during the launch of President’s 10 (Photo by Theresa Gordon)

A mentorship programme was launched yesterday to encourage young girls in Antigua & Barbuda to pursue careers in politics and business at the highest level.

The President’s 10 programme is an initiative of President of the Senate, Alincia Willims-Grant with support from her female colleagues in the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).

The programme targets third formers who are interested in leadership positions and seeks to build a network among young women to facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences.

“Specifically, the President’s 10 will also help to develop the participants leadership abilities, provide them an opportunity to interact and meet with women members of Parliament, women in public life and private businesses,” Williams- Grant said.

She explained that the initiative also aims to highlight the underrepresentation of women in Antigua & Barbuda and will focus on the necessity of empowering young women to acquire basic knowledge, information, tools and skills necessary to understand and gain more competence about how Parliament and other government departments work, and will support and foster their ability to network.

The president of the Senate also said the young girls will receive training in a number of areas.

