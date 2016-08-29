Professor assists refurbishing of All Saints Secondary School

Author of the book ‘Troubling Freedom: Antigua and the Aftermath of British Emancipation’ donated funds to a local secondary school, raised at an event hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in conjunction with the Antigua and Barbuda

National Association (London) and the Waltham Forest, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica Twinning Association.
Professor of History at Columbia University and author Dr Natasha Lightfoot had a book signing at the charitable event and the proceeds went to help repair the administration block at the All Saints Secondary School (ASSS), which was destroyed by a fire earlier this year.

The funds were used to purchase items for the school, including a projector, laminating machines, paper shredders and other equipment to replace items destroyed by the fire.

The High Commissioner for Antigua & Barbuda, Karen Mae Hill, presented the items to the school during a visit to Antigua, shortly after the book launch.

Hill commended Lightfoot for her efforts in trying to unite the diaspora of Antigua & Barbuda. She noted that history is of high importance in order to understand where we are in the present moment.

“The importance of history can never be overstated. It is, however, what we do with the facts of history that determines the real worth of that history to our present existence. It is important to understand the challenges our ancestors faced and the role that others played in shaping their story.

“It is, however, equally important to engage with their story in such a way that it awakens our social consciou
