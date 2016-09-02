Professional fitness competitor pleads for private sector support

New Story

Professional Body Fitness athlete, Rosian Warrington has called on the business community to be more supporting of athletes in the field of bodybuilding.

Her call comes as she prepares for the Arizona Pro, her first professional competition since acquiring her International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) pro card last year.

“I think the local businesses can and should step-up, because it’s just like any other sport. I know sometimes it has a bad reputation behind it because of steroid and things like that, but at the end of the day it’s just like any other sport. I see businesses supporting soccer [football] and basketball, athletics especially, so I don’t see why they can’t support the bodybuilders,” she said.

The athlete said the sport requires competitors to spend more than the ordinary sportsmen and women, and that the funding made available by private businesses would go a long way.

“They’re lots of dedicated athletes out there, but bodybuilding tends to be an expensive sport and you can’t do it on your own. So, unless you have some sort of funding behind you, because some people, they can’t sacrifice because they have kids, so there are just sacrifices they can’t make. But, the funding will definitely help them a lot and go a long way,” Warrington said.

Warrington won her category at the 2015 Central American & Caribbean Championships (CAC) last year, which qualified her for a pro card. She also captured the Body Fitness division of the National Championships back in August of last year.