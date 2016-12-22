Probe continues into Carnival Tuesday tear gas incident

Source: winnfm.com

The investigation into claims that a gaseous substance was used to calm agitated crowds at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Carnival Tuesday night, is yet to be completed almost four months after the alleged incident took place.

Public Safety Minister Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, who promised to launch the probe back in August, said yesterday that the matter is still being investigated.

“I intend, within the next couple of weeks, to get my hands on the report and by the end of the holidays I will have something to report to the nation then,” Benjamin said.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Senior Sergeant Frankie Thomas also confirmed on Wednesday that an investigation was launched to ascertain whether or not the allegations made by Carnival revellers were true.

Thomas, however, said he was not in a position to provide details regarding the outcome.

 Countless people reported they were affected by a gaseous substance during Carnival Last Lap celebrations.

