Probation department lacking human and other resources

Workers at the Probation Department are reminding the minister responsible for that agency that they need more space and other improved conditions.

Probation Officer Claudette James-Ferrow says the workload is increasing but not the number of employees.

“The staff at the Probation Unit have been functioning with limited resources for some time now, and I must say, the staff have done exceptionally well to ensure that 0ur clients are catered for.

“One of the major challenges I must say is having access to the Internet so we can assist our clients more. It’s a challenge sometimes too with the limited space. At times, officers might have to move out of a room to give another officer some private time with a client to ensure confidentiality is maintained and also that the client is comfortable in speaking to his or her officer,” says Ferrow.

Ferrow says too that the authorities are aware of the plight of her department.

“Our supervisor, she has mentioned that she has written letters to this effect, so we are patiently waiting,” she explains.

Meantime, the probation officer says the lack of a proper support system is the major challenge facing the country’s young people.

She stresses that contrary to popular belief, it’s not only children from poor homes that are running afoul of the law.

“There was a time when we’ll say that a lot of boys get themselves into trouble, but we have both males and females who are offending.

“Those who have more access to finance, they do get themselves into trouble as well. What you might find though is that those who have more access money might choose to pay privately and get assistance,” the officer says.