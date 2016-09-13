Private sector group concerned over proposed credit reporting legislation

New Story

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Sept 13, CMC – The private sector here is calling for substantial redrafting of the planned OECS Harmonised Credit Reporting Bill which it says could lead to reduce access to credit.

Members of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture have been meeting here to discuss the proposed legislation that is being developed and promoted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) with technical assistance from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The private sector group has been holding talks with Sherise King of the Caribbean Credit Bureau Corporation who has been providing details of the legislation.

The ECCB and IFC are reported to be recommending specific Credit Bureau legislation for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) which the private sector says appears to be extremely stringent in many respects compared to that which obtained in other jurisdictions.

The meeting noted that in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados where credit bureaus have been in operation since 2004 and 1993 respectively, there was no Credit Bureau legislation, but rather, Data Privacy, Data Protection Laws and Electronic Transaction Laws obtains, which, as the IFC indicates, are acceptable frameworks to provide the legal underpinning for the operation of Credit Bureaus.

The private sector grouping felt that the proposed legislation would lead to reduced access to credit, expressing also fears over the negative impact on small and micro business.

It also felt that the effect of the legislation’s broad and unreasonable definition of “credit information” had the potential to lead to discrimination against the poorer, small and informal sectors.

“The Chamber is of the view that there is need for extensive discussion and clarification on the draft legislation and that substantial redrafting will be required.

“Additionally, the Chamber is extremely worried that there has not been public information and education taking place.”

The private sector group said that it “believes that the public needs to be educated and informed on credit bureaus, their role, their function and impact on the average consumer prior to introduction of wide ranging legislation.

“Of grave related concern to the Chamber has been the tendency of Government, to rush legislation into enactment without proper national consultation with the general public and institutions who will be affected.” ‎

It made reference to the Banking Act, which the private sector group said may have similar impact of negatively affecting consumers, increasing the price of services and reducing choices, events that negatively affect small business ability to access credit and thus economic growth.

The Chamber said it plans to “deepen and widen its discussion on this critical piece of legislation both with its members and the Government, as well as its partner private sector organizations”.