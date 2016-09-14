Private sector cites progress, calls for diversified economy

New Story

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): St Kitts and Nevis is the China of the Caribbean, according to President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Jose Rosa.

The businessman was commenting on how well the federation has done after 33 years of political independence.

“We have done very well; growing for the last five years more than 5% GDP when other islands they are not growing. We are the China of the Caribbean.”

Chamber President Rosa tells WINN FM however, that the federation needs to continue working on diversifying its economy.

“We have three sectors that we have to continue to diversify- tourism, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“Remember the CBI funds, we cannot continue to depend on that. The Prime Minister said so already, the IMF said so already, that we need to build up other opportunities; and I think that if part of the private sector is willing to do partnership with the government, this is an area where we can work together to build up new ways to continue growing the economy.”

Meanwhile former Chamber President Damion Hobson says while the business community in particular has made strides over the past several years, there is still quite a lot of work to do.

“The interaction with government is a critical part of our development. Not that we haven’t had dialogue before but we have now opened a new era with more dialogue. Just yesterday we committed with the Prime Minister to have monthly meetings because there are so many evolving regularly that meeting once or twice per year does not do. So we’ve committed to the once a month meeting where we bring our issues to the table.”

He said the business sector also got the government to commit from a Cabinet perspective to giving the stakeholders more information in terms of some of the decisions that are being made that affect them.

The former Chamber president also commented on the government’s efforts to transition the country’s Citizenship By Investment program into a platinum product.

Hobson says that with added competition today, it might be difficult to reach the kinds of numbers achieved in the past.

“We’re gonna get numbers but…last year I think we had 2200, I don’t think we’ll ever get those numbers again.”

Hobson backed the Prime Minister’s suggestions that CIP investors look at initiatives such as renewable energy projects in the Federation.

“Those are very good ideas because those promote the PPPs, Public Private sector Partnerships. So if we can get somebody to put a solar plant, a generator or even a desalination plant – we have water problems right now- all those help. So I think it’s a fantastic idea, something we’ve been pushing the government on for a while now.”

The private sector organization held a cultural night Tuesday (Sept 13) in keeping with ongoing Independence anniversary celebration activities.

Monday September 19 will mark St. Kitts and Nevis’ 33rd anniversary of political independence from Britain.