Prison officer accused of killing wife surrenders to police

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Dec. 29, CMC – A prison officer who stabbed his wife to death at her workplace early Wednesday, has surrendered to the police.

The police report that on Wednesday afternoon, Sheldon Prince turned himself in, in the company of his lawyer.

Earlier in the day, Prince reportedly turned up at Yonette Nicholson-Prince’s workplace at the Psychiatric Hospital, where she worked as a hairdresser, and repeatedly stabbed her.

The 24-year-old woman was rushed to the Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

Her body bore 15 stab wounds.

The couple had been married for five years but separated four months ago .

They had one child.

Prince is scheduled to be charged before the end of the week.