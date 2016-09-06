Prince Harry to visit during Independence; Palace scant on details

Prince Harry (Photo source: a.abcnews.com)

Few details have been made available regarding the recently announced visit of Henry Charles Albert David, Prince of Wales to Antigua & Barbuda except that he is expected to arrive in time for the upcoming 35th Anniversary of Independence celebrations.

According to a press release from Kensington Palace in London, “His Royal Highness will visit Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines” some time “in the late autumn”.

When OBSERVER media contacted the Director of Royal Communications, Sally Osman, she said, “I’m afraid there aren’t any more details at the moment but there will be in due course. The prince will be representing Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] and he is looking forward to coming to Antigua & Barbuda.”

Prince Henry of Wales KCVO commonly known as “Prince Harry” has never visited Antigua & Barbuda before. Private Secretary to the Governor General, Anne Jonas said, “We now have to work closely with them to make plans for the visit.”

According to the press release, the visit to the Caribbean also falls on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Barbados and the 50th Anniversary of Independence for Guyana.
