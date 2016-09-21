Prime Minister, Sports Minister saddened at death of young footballer

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept 21, CMC – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his sadness at the at the sudden death of the captain of the St. George’s College football team, Dominic James, who collapsed shortly after the start of his school’s Manning Cup game on Tuesday.

“Our prayers go out to the family f Dominic James and the entire St George’s community. So sad when we lose such good talent so early,” Holness wrote on his Facebook page.

Sports Minister Olivia Grange said she was shocked at the death saying “like the rest of the country I am very sad to receive this news.

“No one expected this. Young Dominic, by all indications, had been doing well. He represented his school well. He was the captain. And had a very bright future. So this is quite a shock,” she said in a statement..

“All of Jamaica will mourn with his family and with his school at this time. We all must keep them in our prayers and in our hearts,” Grange added.

James was pronounced dead at hospital after collapsing on the field two minutes into his teams’ game against Excelsior High school.

A member of the Excelsior medical staff said that he appeared to have suffered from a seizure. A post mortem is expected to be performed on the body to determine the cause of death.