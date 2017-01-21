Prime Minister Outlines $1.2 Billion Budget

January 21, 2017 Headline No comments
New Story

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Gaston Browne (OBSERVER media photo)

The Ministry of Education Science & Technology has been given the largest budgetary allocation of any ministry in the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance’s $1.2 billion 2017 budget.

According to Gaston Browne the Ministry of Education Science & Technology will receive $98 million.

That expenditure figure is dwarfed only by the government’s budgeted capital expenditure amounting to $106 million and the public debt and interest payments for 2017 which amount to $476 million. Of that $476 million figure, principal payments were indicated to be $391 million.

The next largest budgetary allocation went to the Ministry of Finance which received $97 million. The Ministry of Health & the Environment followed with an allocation of $89 million, while the Office of the Attorney General, Ministry of Justice & Legal Affairs Public Safety & Labour was given $73 million.

The Ministry of Works & Housing followed with an allocation of $72 million followed by expenditure on pensions and gratuities totaling $61 million and then the Ministry of Tourism Economic Development Investment & Energy with an allocation of $31 million.

As Browne progressed, he revealed that the Office of the Prime Minister was allocated $28 million; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Trade received $26 million while the Ministry of Trade Sports and Culture received $23 million.

The Ministry of Social Transformation received $20 million; the Ministry of Agriculture Lands Fisheries & Barbuda Affairs received $18 million and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting & Telecommunication received $14 million.

Sir Robin Yearwood’s Ministry – Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation – received an allocation of $8 million.

While the Antigua & Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) was given $4 million and the Cabinet was allocated $3 million, the Office of the Governor General, the Legislature and the Judiciary were all given $2 million each.

The prime minister announced that $1 million had been budgeted for an internal audit of certain departments while the “service commissions” were collectively allocated $800,000 and the Office of the Ombudsman received $500,000.

The details of the government’s 2017 finances were given during Friday’s Budget Presentation in the Lower House of Parliament, where it was said that the government budgeted to spend a total of $1.2 billion on “recurrent expenditure including principal payments”.

When principal payment is removed from the equation, the government’s recurrent expenditure settles at $769 million. Browne added that, “total expenditure excluding principal payments will be $769 million”.

 

See: Budget table

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.