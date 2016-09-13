Prime Minister Mitchell to address conference in United States

September 13, 2016 CMC Regional No comments
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sept 13, CMC – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has left here for the United States to attend the National Academy of Sciences, Conference to be held in Washington later this week.

A government statement said it would be held under the theme “Growing the Caribbean Innovation Economy” and that Mitchell, who has lead responsibility for Science and Technology within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) quasi-cabinet, “will deliver the keynote address on Thursday, under the theme “The Grand Anse Initiative and Its Objectives.”

It said he will also chair the High Level Panel geared toward moving the agenda forward.

While in the United States, Mitchell will also hold several meetings with members of the Diaspora and business communities before his return home on Saturday, the statement added.
