Prime Minister Gaston Browne congratulates new french president

May 8, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he’s hoping bilateral relations between Antigua and Barbuda and the French government will be strengthened, following the victory of Emmanuel Macron.

The centrist candidate-a new comer- defeated the far rights Marine Le Pen, winning 66.1% of the vote to her 33.9%.

He says the government will officially congratulate the new French president today Monday,

Browne tells OBSERVER Media that Macron’s win is also a lesson for his Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne.
