Prime Minister dismisses claims of “secret deals” with Baha Mar

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 26, CMC – Prime Minister Perry Christie has dismissed claims that lawyers have instructed him not to divulge details about the latest deal with the Baha Mar tourism project due to the sensitivity of the matter and the among of money involved in the agreement.

During a groundbreaking ceremony at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute on Thursday, Christie said there is “nothing secret” about the deal that has been struck with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) for the remobilization of Baha Mar.

Additionally, in a statement, released late Thursday, Christie said his administration will not be distracted from its efforts and “will continue to work for and on behalf of the Bahamian people”.

The Prime Minister sought to dismiss several reports including one that the government has sold islands as part of the agreement.

“This is false, there have been allegations that we have given away or sold islands. This is false, nothing has been given by way of concessions that has not been offered before to previous investors.”

He also dismissed speculation that his administration has offered citizenship grants in relation to the Baha Mar deal.

Christie added that thousands of former Bahamian employees of Baha Mar will receive outstanding amounts due to them including “unpaid salaries, severance pay, accrued vacation pay, and notice payments due to termination (and) sums deducted from employees and former employees’ salaries and pension contributions will be repaid”.

He also said funds will be made available to enable Bahamian creditors and contractors to receive a significant part, and possibly all of the value of their claims.

Christie outlined several facts in support of the deal.

“The fact that Bahamians holding commercial leases and concessions, will be permitted to continue to hold them; the fact that many of the same people and companies who were previously contracted, will be re-engaged to complete the Project, the fact that the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian utility companies, such as BPL, will receive payment for some of their outstanding claims against the Baha Mar companies…..”

He said Baha Mar, the largest project ever of its kind in the region, is a complex, commercial transaction that requires significant attention to detail.

“The Government, together with other stakeholders will continue to work to implement the obligations under the Agreement.

On Monday, Christie announced that once completed, the hotel will be sold to a “world-class” hotel and casino operator”.

In a live address to the nation late Monday, the Prime Minister said construction is scheduled to resume in September and under the terms of the agreement, the EXIM Bank has committed to funding the costs to finish the project and the resort’s general contractor, China Construction America (CCA) Bahamas, will complete the outstanding work.